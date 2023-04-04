Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) average volume reaches $601.78K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) stock priced at $4.03, up 3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.315 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. KODK’s price has ranged from $2.78 to $7.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.00%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.11, operating margin of -1.33, and the pretax margin is +2.57.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 152,496 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -38.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastman Kodak Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.37 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.80.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 339.58 million, the company has a total of 79,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,205 M while annual income is 26,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 305,000 K while its latest quarter income was 7,000 K.