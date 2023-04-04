Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $2.70, down -4.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has traded in a range of $0.98-$2.70.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 14.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -61.30%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2158 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.58, operating margin of +20.64, and the pretax margin is +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $72.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $47.22) by $25.28. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 16.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 246.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.68 in the near term. At $2.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.40.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.49 billion has total of 1,383,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,452 M in contrast with the sum of 1,377 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,910 M and last quarter income was 1,207 M.