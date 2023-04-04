Genius Group Limited (GNS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $1.40, up 2.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. GNS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $36.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 291.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.0570, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0484. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5633 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0033.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.84 million, the company has a total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,780 K while annual income is -4,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,970 K while its latest quarter income was -2,590 K.