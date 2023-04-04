Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) posted a 22.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $0.94, up 9.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has traded in a range of $0.70-$2.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 226.00%. With a float of $341.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 336 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 701,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $129,000. This insider now owns 4,042,135 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.07 million, its volume of 3.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8572, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1057. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9810 in the near term. At $0.9971, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0241. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9379, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9109. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8948.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 330.99 million has total of 344,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 711,390 K in contrast with the sum of 139,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,640 K and last quarter income was 33,280 K.