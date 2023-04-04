GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.67 million

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.98, soaring 16.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, GSIT’s price has moved between $1.45 and $4.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 180 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.53, operating margin of -48.72, and the pretax margin is -49.16.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 31.12%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 17,946. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,051 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,350 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,858. This insider now owns 1,350 shares in total.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -49.03 while generating a return on equity of -23.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 33730.0, its volume of 0.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5000. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1800 in the near term. At $2.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5000.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.44 million based on 24,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,380 K and income totals -16,370 K. The company made 6,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.