Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.19%

Company News

April 03, 2023, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) trading session started at the price of $5.27, that was -0.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.30 and dropped to $5.07 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. A 52-week range for HBI has been $4.82 – $15.06.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -125.60%. With a float of $345.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.46, operating margin of +9.17, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hanesbrands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.60% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) saw its 5-day average volume 8.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.32 in the near term. At $5.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. The third support level lies at $4.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

There are 349,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 6,234 M while income totals -127,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,473 M while its last quarter net income were -418,110 K.

Newsletter

 

Geron Corporation (GERN) is expecting -10.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.14. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

BLU (BELLUS Health Inc.) dropped -3.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On April 03, 2023, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) opened at $7.17, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

6.38% volatility in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) stock priced at $18.90, down -6.90% from the...
Read more

