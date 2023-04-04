IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is -10.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock priced at $13.73, up 7.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.82 and dropped to $13.73 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. IDYA’s price has ranged from $8.14 to $19.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.21 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.83%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.36. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.12. Second resistance stands at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. The third support level lies at $12.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 699.79 million, the company has a total of 48,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,930 K while annual income is -58,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,020 K while its latest quarter income was -24,200 K.