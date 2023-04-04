Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is -10.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock priced at $13.73, up 7.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.82 and dropped to $13.73 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. IDYA’s price has ranged from $8.14 to $19.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.21 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.83%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.36. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.12. Second resistance stands at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. The third support level lies at $12.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 699.79 million, the company has a total of 48,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,930 K while annual income is -58,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,020 K while its latest quarter income was -24,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) to new highs

Sana Meer -
LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.27, plunging -3.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

TORM plc (TRMD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
April 03, 2023, TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) trading session started at the price of $28.34, that was -7.42% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

-6.54% percent quarterly performance for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On April 03, 2023, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) opened at $59.37, higher 4.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.