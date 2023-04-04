Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 75.00% last month.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $5.61, down -5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.32 before settling in for the closing price of $5.73. Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has traded in a range of $0.99-$6.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.10%. With a float of $39.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inozyme Pharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,563,724. In this transaction Director of this company bought 344,592 shares at a rate of $4.54, taking the stock ownership to the 3,213,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 156,766 for $4.16, making the entire transaction worth $652,335. This insider now owns 2,868,994 shares in total.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.75 in the near term. At $6.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 192.85 million has total of 43,720K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -67,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,540 K.