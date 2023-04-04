Investors finally get a glimpse of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) volume hitting the figure of 0.84 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $29.79, down -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.81 and dropped to $27.97 before settling in for the closing price of $29.56. Over the past 52 weeks, AY has traded in a range of $24.42-$36.35.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $63.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.07 million.

In an organization with 874 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +21.61, and the pretax margin is -1.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 42.31%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.24. However, in the short run, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.59. Second resistance stands at $30.62. The third major resistance level sits at $31.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.94. The third support level lies at $25.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.26 billion has total of 112,403K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,102 M in contrast with the sum of -5,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,620 K and last quarter income was 4,030 K.