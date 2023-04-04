Search
Sana Meer
Investors finally get a glimpse of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) volume hitting the figure of 1.66 million.

Analyst Insights

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.11, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.605 and dropped to $56.93 before settling in for the closing price of $57.56. Within the past 52 weeks, BKI’s price has moved between $53.85 and $79.78.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 117.90%. With a float of $150.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.98, operating margin of +19.98, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Black Knight Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +29.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.83 in the near term. At $58.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.70. The third support level lies at $56.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.87 billion based on 155,924K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,552 M and income totals 452,500 K. The company made 383,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

