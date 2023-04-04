Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) volume hitting the figure of 0.65 million.

Company News

On April 03, 2023, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) opened at $3.88, higher 20.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.55 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Price fluctuations for OCUP have ranged from $1.78 to $3.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 122.80% at the time writing. With a float of $19.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.99, operating margin of +45.74, and the pretax margin is +45.68.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 25,300. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 425,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 21,570 shares in total.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +44.89 while generating a return on equity of 52.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.75 in the near term. At $4.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. The third support level lies at $3.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Key Stats

There are currently 20,807K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 590 K according to its annual income of -56,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,850 K and its income totaled 33,941 K.

