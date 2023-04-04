Investors finally get a glimpse of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) volume hitting the figure of 23.18 million.

April 03, 2023, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $2.85, that was 0.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. A 52-week range for RLX has been $0.90 – $3.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.40%. With a float of $381.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

In an organization with 1235 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLX Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 59.01%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.92 million. That was better than the volume of 10.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.93. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.99. Second resistance stands at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. The third support level lies at $2.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are 1,553,320K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.26 billion. As of now, sales total 765,540 K while income totals 208,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,300 K while its last quarter net income were -33,130 K.