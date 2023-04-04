Investors must take note of Alight Inc.’s (ALIT) performance last week, which was 3.78%.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.18, plunging -1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.26 and dropped to $8.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. Within the past 52 weeks, ALIT’s price has moved between $6.31 and $10.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.90%. With a float of $363.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $461.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alight Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 248,780,699. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,562,652 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 57,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,562,652 for $8.71, making the entire transaction worth $248,780,699. This insider now owns 57,028 shares in total.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.98 while generating a return on equity of -1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Alight Inc. (ALIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc. (ALIT)

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Alight Inc.’s (ALIT) raw stochastic average was set at 53.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.24 in the near term. At $9.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.72. The third support level lies at $8.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.88 billion based on 557,269K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,132 M and income totals -62,000 K. The company made 942,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.