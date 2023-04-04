Investors must take note of Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) performance last week, which was 38.69%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.905, soaring 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.775 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $1.14 and $5.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1394.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 2.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6109, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9818. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9617 in the near term. At $2.0233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6517.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 278.81 million based on 166,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230 K and income totals -152,390 K. The company made 40 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.