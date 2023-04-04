Investors must take note of Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) performance last week, which was 21.28%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.13, soaring 8.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, AULT’s price has moved between $0.08 and $0.82.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 47.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

In an organization with 323 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 1,025. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $2.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,807,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 11,000 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $2,144. This insider now owns 1,434,182 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.15 million. That was better than the volume of 7.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1915. However, in the short run, Ault Alliance Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1280. Second resistance stands at $0.1427. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1531. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1029, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0925. The third support level lies at $0.0778 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.53 million based on 394,698K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,400 K and income totals -24,180 K. The company made 49,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.