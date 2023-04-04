Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of ImmunoGen Inc.’s (IMGN) performance last week, which was 0.79%.

Company News

April 03, 2023, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) trading session started at the price of $3.83. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.945 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. A 52-week range for IMGN has been $3.10 – $6.63.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.10%. With a float of $219.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 277 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.20, operating margin of -203.06, and the pretax margin is -203.81.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ImmunoGen Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ImmunoGen Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -204.93 while generating a return on equity of -92.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, ImmunoGen Inc.’s (IMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.94 in the near term. At $4.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Key Stats

There are 226,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 838.62 million. As of now, sales total 108,780 K while income totals -222,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,170 K while its last quarter net income were -59,010 K.

