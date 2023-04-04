IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last year’s performance of -51.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.27. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $5.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $3.04 and $13.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.20%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.14 million.

The firm has a total of 202 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 112.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IonQ Inc., IONQ], we can find that recorded value of 11.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 83.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.83. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.23.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 198,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -106,190 K. The company made 2,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.