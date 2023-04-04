Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.46% last month.

On April 03, 2023, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) opened at $23.82, higher 1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.40 and dropped to $23.33 before settling in for the closing price of $23.54. Price fluctuations for KSS have ranged from $20.90 to $61.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.50% at the time writing. With a float of $108.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.74 million.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.23, operating margin of +1.36, and the pretax margin is -0.32.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 2,018,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 92,500 shares at a rate of $21.82, taking the stock ownership to the 228,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,413 for $29.29, making the entire transaction worth $99,967. This insider now owns 46,937 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.72 million. That was better than the volume of 4.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.05. However, in the short run, Kohl’s Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.42. Second resistance stands at $24.95. The third major resistance level sits at $25.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.81. The third support level lies at $22.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

There are currently 110,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,098 M according to its annual income of -19,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,019 M and its income totaled -273,000 K.