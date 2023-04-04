Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) volume exceeds 1.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.65. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.84 and dropped to $14.58 before settling in for the closing price of $14.76. Within the past 52 weeks, KD’s price has moved between $7.93 and $17.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.20%. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 218,812. In this transaction Group President of this company bought 23,800 shares at a rate of $9.19, taking the stock ownership to the 651,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,153. This insider now owns 1,191,833 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.81) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.87 in the near term. At $14.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.35.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.29 billion based on 227,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,657 M and income totals -2,319 M. The company made 4,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -106,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.