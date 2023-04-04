Last month’s performance of -11.96% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is certainly impressive

April 03, 2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) trading session started at the price of $98.00, that was -5.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.12 and dropped to $93.105 before settling in for the closing price of $98.31. A 52-week range for DLR has been $85.76 – $153.50.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $287.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 458,540. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 4,401 shares at a rate of $104.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 4,235 for $120.00, making the entire transaction worth $508,200. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.59 in the near term. At $99.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.83. The third support level lies at $86.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

There are 291,296K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.84 billion. As of now, sales total 4,692 M while income totals 377,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,233 M while its last quarter net income were 3,900 K.