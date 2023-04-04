Last month’s performance of -2.10% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is certainly impressive

On April 03, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) opened at $94.65, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.53 and dropped to $94.54 before settling in for the closing price of $93.89. Price fluctuations for LYB have ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.50% at the time writing. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19300 workers is very important to gauge.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.84% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

The latest stats from [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was superior to 2.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.41. The third major resistance level sits at $98.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.43. The third support level lies at $92.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are currently 325,992K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,451 M according to its annual income of 3,889 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,206 M and its income totaled 355,000 K.