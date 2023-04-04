Last month’s performance of -21.99% for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is certainly impressive

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $6.07, down -2.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.76 before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has traded in a range of $5.54-$14.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.80%. With a float of $183.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.08 million.

In an organization with 850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3411.99, operating margin of -155042.40, and the pretax margin is -160032.46.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 60,960. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,280 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 25,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,015,120. This insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6192.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.84. However, in the short run, Fisker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.13. Second resistance stands at $6.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. The third support level lies at $5.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.86 billion has total of 320,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 340 K in contrast with the sum of -547,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310 K and last quarter income was -170,100 K.