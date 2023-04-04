Last month’s performance of -25.79% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is certainly impressive

On April 03, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) opened at $1.20, lower -1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for CCO have ranged from $0.91 to $3.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $470.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.61 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5248, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4021. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2267. Second resistance stands at $1.2733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. The third support level lies at $1.0067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are currently 477,439K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 525.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,481 M according to its annual income of -96,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 709,160 K and its income totaled 98,690 K.