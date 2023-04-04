Last month’s performance of -3.60% for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is certainly impressive

On April 03, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) opened at $37.65, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.69 and dropped to $36.805 before settling in for the closing price of $37.67. Price fluctuations for WDC have ranged from $29.73 to $63.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.00 million.

In an organization with 65000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.32% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.58. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.66. Second resistance stands at $38.12. The third major resistance level sits at $38.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.35. The third support level lies at $35.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are currently 319,322K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,793 M according to its annual income of 1,500 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,107 M and its income totaled -446,000 K.