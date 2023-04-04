Last month’s performance of -4.78% for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is certainly impressive

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $12.05, down -2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.135 and dropped to $11.58 before settling in for the closing price of $11.99. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has traded in a range of $9.99-$30.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -14.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.00%. With a float of $135.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,471,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,911,944 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -15.13 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

The latest stats from [DigitalBridge Group Inc., DBRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.53 million was inferior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.38. The third major resistance level sits at $12.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. The third support level lies at $10.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.85 billion has total of 160,023K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,145 M in contrast with the sum of -321,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,080 K and last quarter income was -4,590 K.