Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -8.76% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is certainly impressive

Company News

On April 03, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) opened at $7.61, lower -1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.37 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. Price fluctuations for YMM have ranged from $4.56 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.10% at the time writing. With a float of $982.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of -3.11, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.69 in the near term. At $7.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.18. The third support level lies at $6.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,105,724K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 976,290 K according to its annual income of 58,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 278,730 K and its income totaled 28,100 K.



 

