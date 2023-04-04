Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is expecting -10.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $11.05, down -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.135 and dropped to $10.72 before settling in for the closing price of $11.01. Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has traded in a range of $10.12-$21.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.20%. With a float of $176.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.27 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.13, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +13.32.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 112,308,858. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 9,343,499 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,776,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s insider sold 3,335 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $49,425. This insider now owns 130,447 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leslie’s Inc., LESL], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.33.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.95 billion has total of 183,660K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,562 M in contrast with the sum of 159,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 195,100 K and last quarter income was -30,260 K.