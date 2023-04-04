Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) to new highs

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.74, plunging -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.92 and dropped to $28.43 before settling in for the closing price of $28.66. Within the past 52 weeks, ZTO’s price has moved between $16.27 and $29.79.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 22.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.10%. With a float of $597.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23865 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.55, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.10% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.78 million, its volume of 2.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.90 in the near term. At $29.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.86 billion based on 620,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,129 M and income totals 987,220 K. The company made 1,431 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 313,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.