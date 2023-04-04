Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) plunged -2.26 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 03, 2023, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) opened at $2.65, lower -2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6963 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Price fluctuations for LUMN have ranged from $2.37 to $12.54 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -180.60% at the time writing. With a float of $991.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $995.57 million.

In an organization with 29000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.60, operating margin of +18.84, and the pretax margin is -5.67.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 26,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 340,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $31,550. This insider now owns 335,029 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -8.86 while generating a return on equity of -13.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 35.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.68. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,001,304K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,478 M according to its annual income of -1,548 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,800 M and its income totaled -3,069 M.