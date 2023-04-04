MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 11.70%

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock priced at $7.14, up 5.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.7116 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. MGNX’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $10.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.20%. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.33, operating margin of -79.91, and the pretax margin is -78.82.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MacroGenics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 32,393. In this transaction Senior VP and General Counsel of this company sold 5,372 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $5.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,532,600. This insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in total.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.82 while generating a return on equity of -62.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MacroGenics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.79 in the near term. At $8.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.89. The third support level lies at $6.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 463.03 million, the company has a total of 61,839K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 151,940 K while annual income is -119,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,100 K while its latest quarter income was 12,800 K.