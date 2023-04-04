Marriott International Inc. (MAR) posted a 5.03% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 03, 2023, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) trading session started at the price of $165.43, that was -0.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.04 and dropped to $163.321 before settling in for the closing price of $166.04. A 52-week range for MAR has been $131.01 – $195.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.90%. With a float of $256.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 377000 employees.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marriott International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 99,318. In this transaction EVP & Chief HR Officer of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $165.53, taking the stock ownership to the 8,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 625 for $163.06, making the entire transaction worth $101,912. This insider now owns 9,079 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.50% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Looking closely at Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.11.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.80. However, in the short run, Marriott International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.89. Second resistance stands at $167.33. The third major resistance level sits at $168.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $160.46.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

There are 308,884K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.77 billion. As of now, sales total 20,773 M while income totals 2,358 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,923 M while its last quarter net income were 673,000 K.