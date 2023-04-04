Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Mattel Inc. (MAT) posted a 6.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

April 03, 2023, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) trading session started at the price of $18.38, that was -1.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.41 and dropped to $17.975 before settling in for the closing price of $18.41. A 52-week range for MAT has been $15.36 – $26.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $352.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.67, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mattel Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mattel Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 21.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.70% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mattel Inc. (MAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Looking closely at Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.85. However, in the short run, Mattel Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.34. Second resistance stands at $18.59. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.47.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

There are 355,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.24 billion. As of now, sales total 5,435 M while income totals 393,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,402 M while its last quarter net income were 16,140 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$9.83M in average volume shows that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.50, soaring 28.28% from the previous trading...
Read more

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,977 M

Sana Meer -
On April 03, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) opened at $18.43, higher 1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) market cap hits 44.77 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock priced at $83.55, down -1.28% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.