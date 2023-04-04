MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) average volume reaches $3.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 03, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) trading session started at the price of $13.38, that was 0.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.525 and dropped to $13.33 before settling in for the closing price of $13.42. A 52-week range for MTG has been $11.38 – $15.76.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.00%. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.10 million.

The firm has a total of 683 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MGIC Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.63. The third major resistance level sits at $13.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.16.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are 290,085K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.87 billion. As of now, sales total 1,173 M while income totals 865,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 292,250 K while its last quarter net income were 191,440 K.