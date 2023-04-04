Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.40% last month.

On April 03, 2023, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) opened at $7.30, lower -1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $7.02 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Price fluctuations for NVTS have ranged from $3.11 to $10.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -701.60% at the time writing. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of -303.31, and the pretax margin is +138.95.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +197.62 while generating a return on equity of 33.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.61 million was superior to 1.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.68. The third major resistance level sits at $7.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.80. The third support level lies at $6.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

There are currently 125,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,940 K according to its annual income of 74,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,350 K and its income totaled -6,060 K.