Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 230,030 K

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $18.40, down -4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.40 and dropped to $17.65 before settling in for the closing price of $18.52. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has traded in a range of $10.49-$31.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.13 million.

In an organization with 2108 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 44,775. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $58,150. This insider now owns 32,722 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.24 million. That was better than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.03. However, in the short run, Neogen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.16. Second resistance stands at $18.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.66.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.60 billion has total of 216,154K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 527,160 K in contrast with the sum of 48,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230,030 K and last quarter income was -41,840 K.