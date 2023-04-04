Nevro Corp. (NVRO) with a beta value of 0.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.04, plunging -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.04 and dropped to $34.91 before settling in for the closing price of $36.15. Within the past 52 weeks, NVRO’s price has moved between $28.75 and $78.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.20%. With a float of $34.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1087 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.47, operating margin of -24.32, and the pretax margin is +1.05.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nevro Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 100,126. In this transaction General Counsel of this company bought 2,250 shares at a rate of $44.50, taking the stock ownership to the 53,526 shares.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $2.32. This company achieved a net margin of +0.74 while generating a return on equity of 0.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.40% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Looking closely at Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Nevro Corp.’s (NVRO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.26. However, in the short run, Nevro Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.74. Second resistance stands at $36.45. The third major resistance level sits at $36.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.48.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 35,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 406,370 K and income totals 3,000 K. The company made 113,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.