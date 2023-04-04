No matter how cynical the overall market is, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) performance over the last week is recorded -3.71%

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4479, plunging -5.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $0.39 and $4.41.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.10%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 324 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.74, operating margin of -2812.29, and the pretax margin is -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.93 million, its volume of 1.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7646. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4335 in the near term. At $0.4667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4835. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3835, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3335.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 122.13 million based on 267,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,370 K and income totals -257,780 K. The company made 2,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -199,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.