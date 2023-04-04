No matter how cynical the overall market is Audacy Inc. (AUD) performance over the last week is recorded 8.80%

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) stock priced at $0.132, down -12.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1375 and dropped to $0.115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. AUD’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 16.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.88 million.

In an organization with 3539 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.31, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Audacy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.19 million. That was better than the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 293.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2166, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4207. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1317. Second resistance stands at $0.1458. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1542. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1092, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1008. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0867.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.76 million, the company has a total of 145,482K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,254 M while annual income is -140,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 341,960 K while its latest quarter income was 12,150 K.