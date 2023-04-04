No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) performance over the last week is recorded -15.66%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $0.132, up 10.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1472 and dropped to $0.1291 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has traded in a range of $0.11-$2.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.40%. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.50, operating margin of -23.78, and the pretax margin is -26.12.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -26.12 while generating a return on equity of -58.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.33 million, its volume of 5.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2272, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7594. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1484 in the near term. At $0.1569, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1207. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1122.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.08 million has total of 28,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,970 K in contrast with the sum of -2,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,430 K and last quarter income was -3,740 K.