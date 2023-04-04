No matter how cynical the overall market is Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) performance over the last week is recorded 0.47%

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.845, soaring 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8599 and dropped to $0.831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, CLOV’s price has moved between $0.82 and $3.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.00%. With a float of $346.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 656 employees.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -9.65 while generating a return on equity of -76.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) saw its 5-day average volume 4.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0798, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7137. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8625 in the near term. At $0.8757, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8914. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8336, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8179. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8047.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 397.56 million based on 479,547K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,477 M and income totals -338,840 K. The company made 898,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.