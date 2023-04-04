No matter how cynical the overall market is, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) performance over the last week is recorded 39.82%

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $0.60, up 36.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSV has traded in a range of $0.36-$3.85.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.50%. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.54 million.

The firm has a total of 81 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.06, operating margin of -74.34, and the pretax margin is -50.67.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 4.84%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.45 while generating a return on equity of -203.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enservco Corporation, ENSV], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8031, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5956. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7248. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7997. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4307. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3558.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.53 million has total of 11,889K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,340 K in contrast with the sum of -8,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 K and last quarter income was -3,080 K.