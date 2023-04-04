No matter how cynical the overall market is Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.47%

April 03, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.11, that was 0.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1128 and dropped to $0.1072 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.10 – $1.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 565 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

The latest stats from [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.55 million was inferior to 15.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3509. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1118. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1151. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1174. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1062, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1039. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1006.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 674,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.55 million. As of now, sales total 114,080 K while income totals -256,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,280 K while its last quarter net income were -37,410 K.