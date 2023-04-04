No matter how cynical the overall market is, Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) performance over the last week is recorded 27.18%

On April 03, 2023, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) opened at $0.37, higher 13.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.3633 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for MTEM have ranged from $0.31 to $3.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.35 million.

The firm has a total of 222 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.51, operating margin of -449.89, and the pretax margin is -469.09.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Molecular Templates Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 24,477. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 62,000 for $0.89, making the entire transaction worth $55,180. This insider now owns 222,000 shares in total.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -469.36 while generating a return on equity of -366.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.20% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Molecular Templates Inc., MTEM], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Molecular Templates Inc.’s (MTEM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4513, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6301. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4856. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5411. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6023. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3689, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3077. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2522.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) Key Stats

There are currently 56,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,700 K according to its annual income of -83,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,240 K and its income totaled -24,640 K.