No matter how cynical the overall market is On Holding AG (ONON) performance over the last week is recorded 3.14%

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $30.85, up 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.25 and dropped to $29.95 before settling in for the closing price of $31.03. Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has traded in a range of $15.44-$31.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.60%. With a float of $141.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1701 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20 and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

The latest stats from [On Holding AG, ONON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.22 million was superior to 3.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 93.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.43. The third major resistance level sits at $34.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.71.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.74 billion has total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,281 M in contrast with the sum of 60,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 383,850 K and last quarter income was -27,320 K.