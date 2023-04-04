No matter how cynical the overall market is, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) performance over the last week is recorded 11.14%

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) stock priced at $152.78, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.25 and dropped to $148.72 before settling in for the closing price of $154.29. SNOW’s price has ranged from $110.26 to $244.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.40%. With a float of $288.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5884 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -40.52, and the pretax margin is -39.50.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 8,288,287. In this transaction President of Products of this company sold 60,827 shares at a rate of $136.26, taking the stock ownership to the 43,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s President of Products sold 57,963 for $142.00, making the entire transaction worth $8,230,746. This insider now owns 43,063 shares in total.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.57 while generating a return on equity of -15.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snowflake Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Looking closely at Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.80.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.00. However, in the short run, Snowflake Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.26. Second resistance stands at $156.52. The third major resistance level sits at $158.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.20.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.43 billion, the company has a total of 321,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,066 M while annual income is -796,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 589,010 K while its latest quarter income was -207,170 K.