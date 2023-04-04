No matter how cynical the overall market is Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) performance over the last week is recorded 5.93%

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $59.36, plunging -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.17 and dropped to $58.08 before settling in for the closing price of $59.42. Within the past 52 weeks, THC’s price has moved between $36.69 and $91.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.00%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75776 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.69% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.71 in the near term. At $60.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.53.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.79 billion based on 102,274K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,174 M and income totals 411,000 K. The company made 4,990 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.