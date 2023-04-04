No matter how cynical the overall market is, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) performance over the last week is recorded -5.07%

On April 03, 2023, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) opened at $0.83, lower -7.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.7424 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Price fluctuations for VFF have ranged from $0.80 to $5.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 13.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -927.00% at the time writing. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.37, operating margin of -15.25, and the pretax margin is -32.04.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 60,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 54,212 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,313,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,800. This insider now owns 68,500 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.45 while generating a return on equity of -28.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -927.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0164, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9501. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8266 in the near term. At $0.8821, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9242. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7290, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6869. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6314.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are currently 110,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 293,570 K according to its annual income of -101,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,460 K and its income totaled -49,330 K.