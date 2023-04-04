Now that Toast Inc.’s volume has hit 3.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 03, 2023, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) opened at $17.66, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.87 and dropped to $17.395 before settling in for the closing price of $17.75. Price fluctuations for TOST have ranged from $11.91 to $26.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.00% at the time writing. With a float of $334.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $518.50 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of -13.91, and the pretax margin is -10.14.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 2,152,899. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 128,947 shares at a rate of $16.70, taking the stock ownership to the 257,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,333 for $16.70, making the entire transaction worth $556,528. This insider now owns 109,895 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toast Inc. (TOST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 20.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.37. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.02. Second resistance stands at $18.18. The third major resistance level sits at $18.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.07.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

There are currently 526,830K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,731 M according to its annual income of -275,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 769,000 K and its income totaled -100,000 K.