PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,518 M

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.625, plunging -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.92 and dropped to $74.705 before settling in for the closing price of $75.94. Within the past 52 weeks, PYPL’s price has moved between $66.39 and $122.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.60%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.30, operating margin of +13.24, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,985,306. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 26,065 shares at a rate of $76.17, taking the stock ownership to the 395,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s insider sold 150 for $94.95, making the entire transaction worth $14,242. This insider now owns 8,927 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.59% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) saw its 5-day average volume 8.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.90 in the near term. At $76.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.48.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 83.44 billion based on 1,131,373K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,518 M and income totals 2,419 M. The company made 7,383 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 921,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.