Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) 20 Days SMA touches 39.38%: The odds favor the bear

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $3.56, up 10.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.5079 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. Over the past 52 weeks, PPSI has traded in a range of $2.33-$5.69.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.50%. With a float of $2.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.77 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.06, operating margin of -14.92, and the pretax margin is -13.45.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 75.11%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 27,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,900,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,500 for $3.34, making the entire transaction worth $8,348. This insider now owns 1,890,859 shares in total.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -19.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., PPSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 68148.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.17. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.20 million has total of 9,642K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,310 K in contrast with the sum of -2,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,250 K and last quarter income was -1,310 K.